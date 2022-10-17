BANK OF CLARKE COUNTY WELCOMES DAN HAMPTON AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT CONTRACTOR BANKING

BERRYVILLE, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Clarke County welcomes Dan Hampton as Senior Vice President, Head of Government Contractor Banking to its expanding specialized government contractor banking segment. Hampton has worked with government contractors for the past 18+ years to help them create solutions tailored to each client's lending, depository, and cash management needs.

Dan Hampton, SVP, Head of Government Contractor Banking (PRNewswire)

"I have always admired the Bank of Clarke County as one of the most trusted banks in our market," Hampton said.

Hampton's banking career began at BB&T upon his graduation from Elon University's Martha and Spencer Love School of Business, from which he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management Information Systems. While at BB&T, he jumpstarted his career as a commercial lender through their Management Development Training Program.

"As a government contracting-focused banker, it is exciting to join a team that understands the unique needs of this industry," he added. "Bank of Clarke County has the expertise and solutions to assist not only government contractors but other industries as well. I look forward to building on their trend of excellence."

In addition to his banking career, Dan is very active in our local communities, serving as a member of The Rotary Club of Leesburg since 2008, and the President and Founder of the Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun (BBFL), a 501(c)3 nonprofit helping to ensure food-insecure children in Loudoun County Public Schools have access to meals on weekends.

Bank of Clarke County Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bank of Clarke County) (PRNewswire)

