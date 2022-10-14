The collaboration will donate funds to breast cancer research and patient care for each save by Jeremy and other Boston goalies

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OOFOS, the global leader in Active Recovery footwear, has teamed up with 98.5 The Sports Hub and Boston Bruin's goalie Jeremy Swayman, to raise funds for breast cancer awareness, research and patient care starting in October and extending through the entire season. The "Kick Saves for Cancer" campaign will donate $10 for every save Swayman, or any Boston goalie makes this season, up to $25,000, and will officially start at the October 15 home opener.

RECOVERY FOOTWEAR LEADER OOFOS AND 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB ANNOUNCE KICK SAVES FOR CANCER CAMPAIGN FEATURING JEREMY SWAYMAN (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to have "Kick Saves for Cancer" as a motivator on the ice," says Swayman. "Every save is a win for the fight to end breast cancer."

OOFOS has a long-standing history of dedicating funds to Breast Cancer research, and to-date has donated nearly $3 million to the cause through its Project Pink initiative. The commitment to giving back started with one of the brand's original employees and Brand Leader & Marketing Director, Duncan Finigan, who bravely fought cancer for four years. Since Duncan's passing in 2019, OOFOS has made donations to cancer research a forefront of the brand's values and mission, allocating 2% of all sales from oofos.com going back to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. In the month of October, 100% sales from the limited-edition OOahh Sport Project Pink Black Camo Slide will be donated back to these same charities to support new medical breakthroughs and improvements in patient care.

The Kick Saves for Cancer campaign with 98.5 The Sports Hub, the Boston Bruins Radio Network, and Jeremy Swayman is yet another touchpoint for OOFOS and charitable giving. The brand's partnership with the second year starting goalie was announced earlier this season as part of a broader message on the importance of Active Recovery.

"OOFOS is thrilled to support Jeremy as an athlete and we are fortunate to have the opportunity partner with him and 98.5 The Sports Hub to support a cause that is at the heart of our brand. The funds raised with "Kick Saves for Cancer" will go directly to Dana-Farber to help in the finding a cure for breast cancer," said Steve Gallo, President of OOFOS.

"It's an honor to have "Kick Saves for Cancer" as a motivator on the ice," says Swayman. "Every save is a win for my team, my teammates and the fight to end breast cancer. I'm excited to team up with OOFOS as my local partner and support their incredible cause, Project Pink."

98.5 The Sports Hub is the top radio station in New England and one of the leading Sports stations in the country, having won 3 Marconi Awards for Major Market Sports Station of the Year, the industry's most prestigious honor, as well as numerous other awards.

"The station is committed to supporting worthy causes and helping the communities that we serve. We are proud to partner with OOFOS, The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman to help the life-saving efforts of Dana-Farber," said Mary Menna, Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Boston.

About OOFOS

OOFOS is the global leader in recovery footwear, founded by a team of industry veterans looking to help runners and fitness enthusiasts recover better from their workouts. Made with revolutionary OOfoam™ technology, OOFOS are designed to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear. They reduce stress on joints to keep anyone, of any activity level, feeling their best. From professional athletes to casual walkers, OOFOS footwear will make your hard-working feet and body feel better – all you have to do is feel the OO. For more information, go to www.oofos.com.

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group (BMG), LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., is a multiplatform media company providing advertising and digital marketing solutions across the United States. BMG owns 61 radio properties located in large and medium markets across the country, as well as offers capabilities in audio technology, esports, podcasting, ecommerce and events. Beasley Media Group reaches more than 20 million consumers on a weekly basis. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Keddy

jkeddy@oofos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OOFOS