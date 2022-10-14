InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Accessory for Smokers (CHK-246)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way for smokers to store, organize and transport a variety of accessories," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ill., "so I invented THE WEED CUP. My design would eliminate the need for a smoker to carry an ashtray, grinder, storage containers and a rolling tray as separate items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a multipurpose accessory for smokers. In doing so, it offers a convenient place to deposit ashes. It also ensures that a grinder is readily available and it enables the user to store unground tobacco/marijuana, rolled cigarettes, etc. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke tobacco and marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp