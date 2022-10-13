KINDTHREAD ELEVATES AND MODERNIZES RETAIL EXPERIENCE FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS WITH THE RELAUNCH OF INDUSTRY LEADER SCRUBS & BEYOND

New Enhanced Website and In-Store Experience with Updated Offerings Lead Omnichannel Relaunch

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread, the leader in healthcare apparel, today announced the relaunch of its premier retail company Scrubs & Beyond, including an omnichannel experience featuring an enhanced new website and an elevated and modernized in-store experience featuring new offerings, all designed to deliver world-class products and experiences for healthcare professionals everywhere. The new website launches today, with new store updates rolling out in Q1 2023. The new in-store experience will include a highly curated selection of products, a modernized and elevated store design and new omni-channel capabilities. Additionally, starting today, new services are being offered including the availability of certified Fit Specialists in every store. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest medical apparel retailer in the U.S., with an extensive digital marketplace and 116 stores in 31 states.

"Across our entire portfolio of companies, we are committed to delivering the world's best products and experiences to today's healthcare professionals, whether it's in-store, online or at one of our loyal global retail partners," said David Murphy, chief executive officer of Kindthread. "The scale of Scrubs & Beyond, and its importance to our family of brands, enables us to bring about a positive change in the retail experience for an incredibly important group of people - healthcare professionals. Our commitment and dedication to the healthcare community will bring more innovation and ensure that we are always at the forefront of the industry and bringing the best experiences to market."

The new Scrubs & Beyond website will include significant upgrades and improvements, including a fully modernized and elevated environment, a seamless connection between online purchase and in-store pickup and a more convenient return process. In addition, Scrubs & Beyond will reintroduce a curated selection of shoes and accessories specifically for healthcare professionals. Further updates to the site will include a robust community engagement platform which will address topics relating to the wellbeing of today's healthcare professionals.

"Scrubs & Beyond was founded on the premise of improving the experience of buying apparel for healthcare professionals and with today's relaunch and modernization of our site and in-store offerings, we are improving on the experience in every way," said Michael Vermilion, chief commerce officer of Kindthread. "Our number one goal is to serve today's healthcare professionals and help them look and feel their best, and in Scrubs & Beyond they have a team that is dedicated to their wellbeing."

"It is a true pleasure to bring our new in-store offerings and services to our consumers," said Angela Mahoney, head of stores for Scrubs & Beyond. "Our Fit Specialists are specially trained and ready to help consumers find the perfect apparel to deliver comfort and performance for their incredibly demanding jobs."

Along with the new in-store and online experiences comes a commitment from Scrubs & Beyond to provide a more conscious retail experience. The company will begin implementing more environmentally sound practices including offering more products made with sustainable materials.

Kindthread is a modern, digitally-forward, customer-obsessed organization, dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact. Our global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products create an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals worldwide. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, Chefwear, White Cross, and industry leader Scrubs & Beyond.

