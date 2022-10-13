KEURIG DR PEPPER ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF ITS SUPPLY CHAIN STRUCTURE

Company Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer and Establishes Focused Supply Chain Leadership Roles in Coffee and Cold Beverages

Realignment Expected to Drive Accelerated Enterprise-wide Productivity

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced a strategic realignment of its supply chain structure, designed to strengthen focus, speed and accountability at the Business Unit level, while accelerating productivity across the enterprise.

As part of the realignment, the Company promoted three KDP senior supply chain leaders into new roles, including naming a new Chief Supply Chain Officer to succeed Tony Milikin, who joined KDP in September 2021. Milikin was instrumental in successfully leading KDP through the unprecedented macro supply chain disruption that began in 2021 and positioning the Company for success as it transitions to the new, more focused structure. Milikin will leave KDP at the end of this month to pursue new opportunities.

Roger Johnson, who joined KDP in 2016, has been promoted to Chief Supply Chain Officer, reporting to KDP CEO Ozan Dokmecioglu, effective October 17, 2022. Johnson is a highly experienced supply chain executive and general manager with more than 20 years of experience spanning the consumer durables, electronics, food and beverage and automotive industries. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer, where he was responsible for establishing KDP's operations center in Singapore that successfully diversified KDP's brewer manufacturing network across Asia. He was also the principal architect behind the Company's successful brewer innovation strategy, including KDP's connected brewers and new BrewID technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Dokmecioglu stated, "We are fortunate to have such a strong supply chain bench, with experienced and talented leaders ready to assume expanded roles. I have worked with Roger for almost seven years, and I am confident that his strong leadership and deep experience in global supply chains will position him well, as we strengthen our focus on growth and operational excellence. I also want to thank Tony for his supply chain leadership over the past year and wish him all the best."

"I am honored and excited to assume this important role for our Company and look to the future with great optimism that our best years are still ahead of us," stated Johnson.

Johnson holds an MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a Master of Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

KDP also promoted two experienced supply chain executives into new and expanded roles, with each focused on driving supply chain excellence and unlocking productivity opportunities for their respective business units. Christopher Martin, who joined KDP in 2014 and most recently served as SVP, Logistics Operations has been promoted to SVP, Coffee Supply Chain. Paul DaRosa, who joined KDP in 2018 and was most recently serving as SVP, Quality, Employee Health & Safety and Technical Services, has been promoted to SVP, Cold Beverages Supply Chain. Martin and DaRosa will report to Johnson, maintaining a centralized supply chain leadership structure, while also assuming a matrixed accountability to their respective business units.

"Chris and Paul are two strong leaders who were instrumental in successfully navigating KDP through the unprecedented challenges of COVID and macro supply chain disruption, and I strongly believe both are poised to drive even greater impact for KDP in these new roles," added Dokmecioglu.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue approaching $13 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes the owned brands of Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investor Contact :

Steve Alexander

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com

Media Contact :

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com

(PRNewsfoto/Keurig Dr Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.