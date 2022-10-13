Dreamscape Expands Executive Leadership Team

New appointments will help fuel continued business momentum following acquisitions of Standard Media Index and SQAD

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PC Dreamscape, Inc. ("Dreamscape"), a portfolio company of the private equity firm GTCR, has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointments of Dmitri Zolotkovsky as Chief Financial Officer, Dave Hogan as Chief Technology Officer, Rose Zory as Chief Human Resources Officer, and Harmon Lyons as Executive Vice President and General Manager.

As Chief Financial Officer, Zolotkovsky will lead the company's financial reporting and planning. He comes to Dreamscape after four years as Chief Financial Officer at OpenSlate, which was acquired by DoubleVerify in November 2021. Zolotkovsky has also served in leading finance roles at software and AdTech companies, including JW Player and AdoTube, a division of Exponential Interactive.

Zory joins the team as Chief Human Resources Officer where she will head building and scaling Dreamscape's HR function to ensure it is aligned to business strategy and delivers exemplary outcomes. As a leading business strategist and culture curator, Rose has led the growth and transformation of innovative organizations across AdTech, MarTech, as well as media and advertising agencies, including Integral Ad Science, Dentsu, Digitas, and Publicis Groupe.

Joining Dreamscape as Chief Technology Officer, Hogan will be responsible for bringing best in class products to the market. He comes to the team after spending the last four years at Imagine Communications, most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development – AdTech and Playout. Previously, he worked at Mediaocean as Senior Vice President, Research and Development.

As Executive Vice President/GM, Lyons will lead the strategy of the global data business. With more than 24 years of experience in global advertising and business development, Lyons joins Dreamscape from TransUnion, where he served as Vice President/GM leading the GTM strategy of their marketing solutions business. Throughout his career, Lyons has led and supported company growth through strategic partnerships, sales, and customer success for several organizations, including Integral Ad Science, Omnicom, and Microsoft.

The expansion of the executive team comes on the heels of GTCR and Dreamscape's June acquisition of SMI and April acquisition of SQAD .

"We are at a pivotal moment in the advertising industry where accurate tracking of ad spend patterns is increasingly crucial to understanding the health of the marketplace and driving media strategies," said Scott Knoll, CEO of PC Dreamscape. "Our combined robust insights from SMI and SQAD are a source of truth as we navigate the path ahead where fears of recession loom. Under the guidance and expertise of our expanded leadership team, Dreamscape - and the companies under it - will further solidify itself as a leader in the advertising space and continue to expand the scope and functionality of our solutions to further help our clients."

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape was formed in 2020 as a partnership between Scott Knoll, David Hahn, Michael Iantosca and GTCR. Dreamscape's mission is to build a leading marketing technology business. To learn more about Dreamscape, visit https://www.pcdreamscape.com/ and contact info@pcdreamscape.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $24 billion in over 270 companies, and the firm currently manages over $27 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kellie Kennedy

kelliek@theharbingergroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dreamscape