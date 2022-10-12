SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Coupang, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 25, 2022 - (NYSE: CPNG)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Coupang, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of CPNG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Coupang Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Coupang's March 2021 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms to ensure Coupang's prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain Coupang's lower prices and artificially inflate Coupang's historical revenues and market share; (b) Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (c) unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (d) Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (e) all of the above illicit practices exposed Coupang to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm Coupang's critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; and (f) Coupang's lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable.

