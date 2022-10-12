NovaCHARGE Hires Technology Marketing Strategist Tami Timperio as VP of Marketing

Marketing guru tapped to lead brand growth with leader in EV (Electric Vehicle) charging hardware and services

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its recent business development trajectory, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) innovator NovaCHARGE announced today that Tami Timperio has joined its expanding executive team as Vice President of Marketing. Further highlighting a period of swift company growth and signifying the company's bet on rapidly evolving EV charging infrastructure, Ms. Timperio brings decades of world-class B2B marketing experience in services, hardware, and software technology to the EVSE leader.

Timperio is a veteran of using her marketing and strategy expertise to drive sales for technology companies. From startups to the Fortune 500, she is a proven leader in brand building, digital marketing, demand generation, channel marketing, and public relations. She previously held senior marketing roles at Cree, Motorola Solutions, Nortel, BEA Systems (now Oracle), 3Com Corporation, and MCI (now Verizon Business).

During her career, Timperio has received multiple awards for her sales and marketing leadership. Her unique skillset includes expertise in growing markets and marketing teams, competitive differentiation, and solidifying marketing strategy and strategic partnerships.

"Working with the talented NovaCHARGE leadership team as EV sales surge and the spotlight on EV charging infrastructure builds is very exciting. Having worked with other technologies at similar market inflection points, I look forward to building the brand of this amazing company," said Timperio. "NovaCHARGE has the right formula, which is clearly demonstrated by leadership depth and performance, innovative technology, and a distinguished installed base," added Timperio.

About NovaCHARGE, Inc.:

NovaCHARGE, Inc., founded in 2008, is a nationally recognized technology manufacturer and turnkey systems integrator of electric vehicle (EV) hardware and cloud software. NovaCHARGE offers innovative EV charging solutions and boasts open standards in both its next generation ChargeUP Network and NC7000 and NC8000 Level 2 hardware lines. As a leading provider of EV networked charging solutions, NovaCHARGE has architected successful deployments for thousands of businesses across the United States. NovaCHARGE is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. ChargeUP is a trademark property of NovaCHARGE, Inc. For more information, visit www.NovaCHARGE.net.

