Midea Globally Debuts Energy-Efficient Concept TESSERACTION to Create Intelligent Eco-Comfort Experience of Air Conditioning

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading home appliance manufacturer Midea Group (000333SZ) will debut the unique concept that combines comfort and energy efficiency: TESSERACTION, at Chillventa 2022, the world's leading exhibition for refrigeration technology. Created exclusively by Midea, TESSERACTION is a concept integrating hyper dimensional technologies to create the intelligent Eco-comfort home air-conditioning experience.

As a pioneer in improving the energy efficiency of air conditioners, Midea has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to creating an innovative energy-saving system for global users without sacrificing their sense of comfort and sharing the pursuit of an energy-efficient, comfortable, and sustainable lifestyle. With this in mind, Midea has created TESSERACTION.

TESSERACTION is a constantly-developing concept, as Midea never stops exploring the possibilities of maintaining both user comfort and energy efficiency. This concept is empowered by various technical strengths, ranging from machine components to smart algorithm control. At present, Midea has unveiled its four main pillars: Powerplus Compressor System, Extensive Air Duct Design, Hyper Grapfins, and Infinite Algorithm Control.

Powerplus Compressor System houses an inverter compressor equipped with rare earth magnets to create a magnetic field 12 times stronger than its predecessors. The Dual Model Detection of Flux Linkage predicts rotor positions and provides the precise current required to keep the rotor operating with minimal energy loss, increasing energy efficiency by 8%. This is achieved because the compressor can run at a low and stable frequency thanks to the coordination of the Torque Compensation Optimization Algorithm and the Adaptive Bus Voltage Positioning. In this way, once it is detected that the ideal temperature has been reached, the AC will maintain the temperature with minimal energy consumption.

In terms of the Air Duct Design, Midea has optimized both its indoor and outdoor units. The efficiency of components in the outdoor unit, such as skewed blade fan and silent bracket, has been enhanced to allow for smoother airflow, thus reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency. In addition, inspired by aerospace airfoil design, the grill has also been redesigned to reduce air drag, allowing more fluent airflow and increasing energy efficiency.

Hyper Grapfins are innovative fins with a special coating. Between the anti-corrosive coatings, the nano-material Graphene is added to increase its durability and accelerate heat conduction of the heat exchanger by 9%. As a result, these fins will enable the air conditioner to maintain its overall cooling performance for long-time usage.

Beyond these hardware upgrades, Infinite Algorithm Control, which is developed from the previous calculation, utilizes an advanced AI algorithm. This technology optimizes user comfort and energy efficiency. Midea takes more variables into account to optimize solutions of air-conditioners. In addition to room size and indoor temperature, the new AI algorithm self-learns from users' habits and preference, and accordingly self-adapts to the changing environment. With this, Midea provides the ideal home experience for users, by which they can enjoy a tailored experience with minimal energy consumption,achieving an extra energy saving rate of 20%.

These four components of TESSERACTION represent a massive leap in the design and engineering of air conditioners with advancements in hardware, and software algorithm that enables the unit to operate with low consumption and high efficiency.

With TESSERACTION, Midea has laid foundations for creating a more energy-sustainable and comfortable home experience with its air conditioning products. Building on these technological innovations, Midea will further advance its commitment to green solutions by creating more transformative products packed with more eco-friendly features that can minimize energy consumption while maximizing cooling comfort.

