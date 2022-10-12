Acquisition marks first location in Wisconsin

HALTOM CITY, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of Accent Property Restoration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Accent has been in business since 2008, serving the Milwaukee area and surrounding communities, providing restoration, mitigation and reconstruction services for residential and commercial properties.

BMS CAT acquires Accent Property Restoration (PRNewswire)

"I am very excited to announce that BMS CAT has acquired Accent Property Restoration. Since 2008, Dean Rossey has built a tremendous organization that is focused on a great work environment and exceptional customer experience. These are two core competencies that match well with BMS CAT. We look forward to working with our new team members from Accent, as we combine forces to create an environment around teamwork and the best customer experience in the industry," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"I couldn't be prouder of the achievement of being able to sell my company, and for a company like BMS CAT to show interest in our location was an amazing opportunity. After visiting BMS CAT's headquarter office, I knew they were the right fit as my successor, to continue my legacy for generations to come. The best part of this process has been meeting the BMS CAT Team. They are like-minded in the fact that people and culture mean more than the bottom line. I can't wait to see the growth my current team members will experience as part of the BMS CAT Family," said Dean Rossey, former CEO of Accent Property Restoration.

Today's announcement is the ninth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company has previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration, Arizona-based Stratton Restoration, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration, Pennsylvania-based FireDEX of Pittsburgh, South Carolina-based CATCON, Pennsylvania-based Mellon Certified Restoration, Florida-based Guardian Restoration, and North Carolina-based Highland Construction.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT) (PRNewswire)

