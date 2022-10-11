Señor Sangria when a small business becomes a big deal

Homegrown brand launches in 6 additional Midwest states in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Rick Martinez began making sangria to share with family and friends, he never imagined that it would become a thriving business.

Living in Hoboken New Jersey getting together with friends and family was weekly event. "Everyone made or brought something over, it was casual and fun, and the focus was on spending time together. I made sangria because I really didn't know how to cook back then" says Rick Martinez. Even after friends began asking him for bottles of sangria, he never imagined that it would become a business.

One night his girlfriend (now wife) after entertaining his varied business ideas suggested that he bottle and sell the sangria that he loved making and their friends loved consuming. What sounded like a crazy idea at first was emboldened by the lack of quality bottled sangria. In 2006, when they first started the company, there were far fewer choices for bottled sangria. There were 4 or 5 brands that had been around a long time. Most of them were used as a base for people making their own sangria at home. There weren't any sangria brands using real fruit juices and quality wine.

"We knew absolutely nothing about the alcohol industry. We didn't have any money or connections. We did have passion," says Rick, and "no kids!" they say in unison. It took three years of research and development to develop a formula, secure production, licensing, and so on. It took a lot of time and dedication and a bit of crazy to get into the alcohol space. Rick sold his apartment to help fund the business, they moved in together and set out on their sangria journey. After 16 years it feels like a small business in the sense that it remains family owned and operated, and their employees are like family. Señor Sangria Classic Red and Classic White Sangria have been available in the Northeast and Florida and now are available in the Midwest. This year the focus is on expanding their homegrown brand with a cult like following to even more consumers across the US. "Ultimately, we want people to enjoy our sangria with their friends and family, and if we can make that happen, then we have succeeded." says co-founder Maria Camelo

