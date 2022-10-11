NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAME BREAKS GROUND AT AMERICAN DREAM AND UNVEILS PLANS FOR STATE-OF-THE ART CENTER

NJHOF's Entertainment and Learning Center Will Put New Jersey Greatness on Display with Exhibits and Interactive Experiences

TRENTON, N.J., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Hall of Fame has begun construction on its custom-built 10,000-square-foot space coming to American Dream, the unrivalled entertainment, shopping and dining destination located in the heart of the New Jersey Meadowlands.

Illustration of the Great Hall at the Entertainment and Learning Center (PRNewswire)

The forthcoming Entertainment and Learning Center (ELC) will be located on the third floor of American Dream in the epicenter of its' premier entertainment and retail offering, near Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, the award-winning Dream Works Water Park, the country's only Toys"R"Us flagship, and IT'SUGAR – the world's first and only candy department store.

"American Dream is truly a source of pride for the great state of New Jersey, and therefore it's only fitting for the NJHOF to open its Entertainment and Learning Center here," said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream.

"American Dream is a one-of-a-kind destination and a New Jersey icon, making it the ideal location for our state-of-the-art center. The Entertainment and Learning Center will be one of the ultimate symbols of Jersey pride where we will be able to celebrate our great state and all the contributions made by its many illustrious residents," said Hall of Fame Chairman Jon F. Hanson.

The ELC will feature exhibits and highly immersive experiences to celebrate the Garden State, as well as inductees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

"The exhibits within the ELC will allow visitors to explore their passions through the significant achievements and contributions made by each of our inductees," said president of the Hall of Fame Steve Edwards. "It's a place where we can take pride in our Jersey grit; and where we can all, including our children, be inspired to realize our highest and best sense of selves. I couldn't imagine a more fitting home for NJHOF than one of New Jersey's top destinations."

Visitors will first be greeted by life size replica of NJHOF inductees welcoming them into the ELC, before moving onto the Hometown Exhibit, where they can embark on a virtual reality journey in a classic car with a Hall of Fame inductee, visiting their hometowns, school, home, and favorite restaurant.

"We are thrilled to see this project launched and we support the New Jersey Hall of Fame's mission to honor our great state and its exceptional citizens who have contributed so much to the world," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, lead sponsor of the NJHOF.

The new facility will also feature the historic Model "T" Ford car gifted by Henry Ford to Hall of Fame inductee Thomas Edison in 1933. The two famously embarked on road trips throughout the country in Model Ts, becoming great friends along the way.

"The New Jersey Hall of Fame is the perfect place to house the Ford Model T, a great piece of Americana and owned by the New Jersey Hall of Fame's very first Inductee and New Jersey resident Thomas Edison" said John Keegan, Chairman of the Edison Innovation Foundation.

And while you can't take a ride in original Model T Ford, patrons will be able to climb aboard a replica of the car and take an epic ride with the "Fly Me to the Moon" motion simulator. Former astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly will narrate the experience of New Jersey's many contributions to the field of science.

Meanwhile, the Great Hall in the ELC will contain the Wall of Fame, composed of artifacts and plaques celebrating each of the more than 200 inductees, as well as Everyday Heroes, focusing on the achievements of New Jersey citizens. Patrons can also hop on stage on the hologram karaoke stage and sing along some of music's biggest legends, including Gloria Gaynor and Frankie Valli, or play a late night host and interview some of their favorite stars.

With construction underway, the Entertainment and Learning Center is working towards an expected completion of Spring 2023.

ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 13 ceremonies for more than 200 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors , without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org .

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM:

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail and dining, comprising more than 3 million square feet just minutes away from New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. American Dream is home to leading attractions, including DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Big SNOW Ski Hill, Dream Wheel – a 300-foot observation wheel overlooking the NYC skyline, as well as attractions debuting soon such as The Game Room Powered by Hasbro and Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy. American Dream's immersive luxury shopping and dining experience – The Avenue – features Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce&Gabbana, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and much more. The retail and dining collection is further expanded with flagship locations for Aritzia, H&M, PRIMARK, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara; as well as the Toys"R"Us global flagship, the only standalone location in the U.S, the first-ever MrBeast Burger restaurant, and the world's first and only "candy department store," IT'SUGAR.

For more information on American Dream, visit www.americandream.com or find us on Instagram @americandream and TikTok @americandream_official .

