CONNATIX NAMES BILL SWANSON SVP OF EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Bill Swanson as SVP of EMEA. Swanson brings over 20 years of industry experience and will be responsible for driving the company's leadership, strategy and expansion in the EMEA market, as demand increases globally for contextual video experiences that delight consumers. He will be based out of the UK office, which opened earlier this year .

Swanson most recently served as EMEA Strategy Lead at video contextual intelligence platform IRIS.TV, where he led the company's adoption by SSPs, DSPs, agencies and publishers in the EMEA market. Prior to that, he held roles as SVP of EMEA at Telaria and Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA, at PubMatic. In those roles, Swanson developed display, mobile, premium video and connected TV (CTV) opportunities and was responsible for the overall EMEA businesses, growing the companies' geographically, opening new offices, and also further establishing business performance across the region. Earlier in his career, Swanson held senior digital roles at The Independent (ESI Media), The Times, and The Sun (News UK).

"Bill's unparalleled understanding of the challenges facing both the buy and the sell side, as well as his extensive experience in the EMEA market, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Co-Founder and CEO David Kashak. "We look forward to having him onboard as we help advertisers and publishers overseas prepare to leverage video to maximize returns in a forthcoming cookieless world."

Since the opening of its UK office in July, Connatix has continued to grow headcount in the region while deepening relationships with leading advertisers, agencies, and Comscore 100 publishers including LADbible Group, one of the biggest social publishers in the world with a global audience approaching one billion.

"We recently started working with Connatix to drive our video strategy and continue providing readers with engaging entertainment and news videos at scale," said Sherzod Rizaev, Director of Commercial Operations at LADbible Group. "Through our close partnership with the Connatix team, we have customized the experience to make the video process easier for our team."

"Connatix works with some of the world's biggest and brightest publishers and advertisers, and I am thrilled to join the team and play an integral role in helping the company reach new heights in the EMEA region," said Swanson. "I look forward to driving adoption of Connatix's innovative offerings including our leading online video platform and Deep Contextual targeting while working with clients on both the buy and sell side to unlock new revenue streams through high performing video experiences."

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers and advertisers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success. Connatix works with over 500 publishers across 4,000 sites and 1,000+ advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards for Best Contextual Offering, one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and has been recognized as an AdExchanger Programmatic Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, UK, Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

