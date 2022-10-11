Changes to Castellum's Nomination Committee

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Nomination Committee instructions, the composition of the Committee has been changed ahead of Castellum AB's 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) owing to changes in ownership of the company.

Due to Akelius Residential Property AB's acquisition of shares corresponding to 11.57 percent of the capital, the company's ownership circle has changed. Therefore, Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Corem Property Group, has made his seat on the nomination committee available to major shareholders.

After the change, the Nomination Committee will consist of the following members:

Ralf Spann , appointed by Akelius Residential Property AB

Patrik Tillman , appointed by Rutger Arnhult med bolag

Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fonder

Helen Fasth Gillstedt , appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Per Berggren , Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the AGM 2023 and on the company's website. The AGM for Castellum AB will be held on 23 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48

