Allegion Unveils 'In Session' Video Series, Providing K-12 Administrators with Resources Around Security, Safety and Funding

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allegion U.S., a leading provider of security products and solutions, launched "In Session," a new video series intended to educate K-12 administrators on classroom and facility security, student and faculty safety, as well as funding.

"A lot has changed over the last few years, so we created this series to help administrators make informed decisions about safety and security today," said Ken Cook, Allegion director of national safe schools and advocacy. "With outside experts across funding, physical security, student well-being and safety, each video addresses timely challenges facing schools and, most importantly, provides actionable advice."

In Session launches with the five videos below and will continue to expand. The series is a self-serve model, allowing viewers to engage with topics that are of interest and learn at their own pace.

Q&A with a school funding expert: "The Funding Doctor," Dr. Paula Love , shares funding resources and opportunities available to some U.S. schools

Classroom locks vs. door barricades: How to secure classrooms safely: Code expert Lori Greene and former Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) Chair Mark Williams explain the risks of barricade devices and provide code-compliant solutions

Best practices for school security post-pandemic: Learn about the state of school security today and advice for securing the interior and exterior perimeter with Paul Timm , PSP and Vice President of Physical Security Services

School safety: Advice from a former school security director: Having been on both sides—in the school as a former security director and as an advocate for PASS—Guy Grace shares his unique perspective on holistic security solutions and making students and staff feel safe in schools

Addressing student mental health in schools: This diverse panel hosted by Allegion featuring Michele Gay , founder of Safe and Sound Schools, Dr. Melissa Reeves , a renowned school psychologist, and Paul Timm , school security expert discusses student wellbeing post-pandemic and how to balance that with school safety measures

"Children not only need educational tools to learn, but also an environment that allows them to be their best," said Paul Timm. "This series brings together strong perspectives from different industries and is designed to help K-12 decision makers create safe spaces for students to thrive."

At Allegion, school security is more than a product conversation – dynamic teams of experts work with K-12 decision makers and community leaders to find the best school security solutions that feature perimeter, classroom and lockdown hardware. For more information, please visit Us.allegion.com/schoolsecurity

