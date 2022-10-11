SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The social investment platform "PlayV" announced their large-scale second trading competition, and more competitions will be held throughout the rest of the year.

The 2022 PlayV Run Season 2 Global Championship is on! (PRNewswire)

PlayV is a digital asset trading strategy marketplace where investors can follow pro traders' strategies and manage their assets with them. An investor can invest as little as $50 to be managed by professional traders within minutes.

PlayV aims to help investors sleep better at night by leaving it up to the pro traders in the rapidly changing crypto market that never sleeps.

Meanwhile, traders can manage more assets for trading by monetizing their strategy in the public or private market. The service provides a technically satisfying trading experience to focus on trading and market decisions.

PlayV recently delegated the victor of the NFT Busan 2021 Startup Contribute Challenge in South Korea.

The 2022 PlayV Run Season 1

PlayV's first trading competition was held on August 29, and despite the declining market, the participating trading teams achieved high returns (first 67%, second 27%, third 11%)

The above rate of returns in a spot market setting is genuinely remarkable. The competition allowed trading teams to show their trading skills and shine for the world to see.

Steve Hong, CEO of PlayV, said, "I was thrilled that there were multiple talented traders who could still win with high returns for the first competition." And, he added, "I will support as many traders that want to participate in this second competition."

What's New in the 2022 PlayV Run Season 2

The second competition will be held next, with increased prize awards and extra events. In particular, it will recruit domestic and overseas traders under the "World Championship."

Steve Hong, CEO of PlayV, stated, "PlayV's goal is a fair investment platform that helps traders and investors win together, utilizing the best strategies available."

"I hope this second round will also create a good synergy effect for various traders and investors under fair evaluation standards."

Meanwhile, PlayV Top traders are currently recording 90%+ ROI within the last 30 days.

Website: https://bit.ly/3vRWJZm

Trading Event: https://bit.ly/3B1LAZa

Telegram: https://t.me/PlayV_Event_Chat

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PlayV