Learn to Live Launches New Programs to Help Employers, Health Plans and Schools Address Mental Health in Their Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Learn to Live, a leading digital mental health provider, announced the launch of two new programs: Resilience and Panic. The offerings add to a robust suite of services based on the clinically-proven strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) including digital programs and live clinician coaching. These tools teach people how to recognize and then change unhelpful thinking and behavior patterns to provide a meaningful, long-term impact on users' mental health and well-being. Learn to Live services are currently available to over 33 million people through health plans, employers, and schools, providing support for the most common mental health problems including: depression; stress, anxiety & worry; social anxiety; substance use; and insomnia.

Learn to Live logo (PRNewswire)

New Learn to Live Programs Launching in 2022

Resilience is Learn to Live's first program designed to proactively provide every person, with or without symptoms of mental health problems, the tools to improve mental fitness and cope with demands of everyday life, manage adversity, improve emotional well-being and realize their personal goals.

Panic is designed to help people who experience symptoms of panic and panic attacks. Through eight lessons, the program helps individuals understand their triggers, develop safe and effective coping mechanisms, and learn how to navigate and conquer feelings of panic.

"Our new Resilience program is in direct response to user and employer requests for universal tools that anyone can use to address the challenges of everyday life," said Dr. Russell Morfitt, Learn to Live's Co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "And with eleven percent of people experiencing a panic attack each year, and one in eight emergency department visits attributed to panic attacks, we hope our Panic program will provide critical tools to help those who struggle with panic."

Learn to Live has more than quadrupled its client base over the past three years as demand continues to surge amid national conversations about mental health and as employers seek new ways to support their workforce. Last month, the company announced the appointment of Michael Schram as Chief Growth Officer in response to increasing demand for Learn to Live services from employers, health plans, and schools. The addition of new programs makes an even more robust suite of services available to support more people and expand access to affordable, best in class benefits.

"Today's employers, health plans and schools are more concerned than ever about the mental health of their communities – and that concern and demand is driving our growth," said Learn to Live Co-founder and CEO Dale Cook. "By expanding our service offerings, we're able to meet that demand, and at the same time, continue to remove the primary barriers to help – access, cost, and stigma."

Nearly half of Americans will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives, yet only one in four will seek care. Unaddressed mental health problems can result in broader impacts to physical health; lower productivity; and increased medical costs for individuals and their employers. Learn to Live's on demand digital programs and clinician coaching, remove barriers to care and offer a valuable tool to reach people who otherwise would not be aware of or able to access in-person help.

Panic became available to all users on September 26. Resilience will be available in late 2022.

About Learn to Live

Learn to Live is a leading digital mental health provider that brings together the clinically-proven strategies of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with an easily accessible technology platform and live clinician coaching to provide a high-value benefit delivered through health plans, employers, and schools. The programs are designed to help people live better lives by addressing some of the most common mental health problems, including social anxiety; depression; stress, anxiety & worry; panic; insomnia; and substance use with a consistent focus on resilience and mindfulness. Learn to Live provides effective help to millions of people through a digital model that addresses the greatest barriers to receiving care: access, cost and stigma. For more information visit www.learntolive.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learn to Live