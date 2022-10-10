Color Star Announces Participation in GITEX to Officially Unveil Their Metaverse Smartphone DONO Phone

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces that it will be participating in the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition ("GITEX") taking place from October 10 to October 14, 2022. GITEX is the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in Metaverse, Web3.0, Blockchain, AI, ESG, Quantum Computing, and 5G technologies. At the event, Color Star will showcase their ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World") and together with partners will present Color Star's first metaverse smartphone, DONO Phone, to the world.

Color Star will participate in the exhibition to further promote the Company's technology and metaverse platform, and at the same time will make full use of the opportunity to introduce the DONO Phone to the world alongside its partners. Color World will be preinstalled on the phone, allowing users to quickly register and log in to the metaverse platform without having to install it first. The phone aims to break barriers and allow users to experience the technology brought by the colorful metaverse. Working, studying, socializing, and entertainment can all be done in one place. The DONO Phone also features a robust cyber security system to protect users' privacy and payment security. In order to help attendees quickly and precisely establish an understanding of Color Star and Color World, the Color Star team made the exhibition booth very unique and eye-catching, with staff stationed on site to offer detailed explanations to the attendees.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, said: "Color Star is very grateful to be able to participate in such an important exhibition, and we are also very grateful for the strong support we have received from our partners. This is a very good opportunity for us to take our next step in starting all-round sales promotion in various countries and regions. In addition, we will also establish more partnerships through this exhibition by attracting interested parties to join our metaverse platform or represent our products, which is the purpose of our exhibition. At Color Star, we have a very professional technology and sales team. We will fully utilize these advantages that we possess for the promotion and sales of our metaverse platform and DONO Phone."

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

