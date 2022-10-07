Next Level Solutions Acquires Root Signa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Solutions (NLS), a high-end technology company serving the Property and Casualty insurance market, has announced the acquisition of Root Signa, a Premier System Integrator Partner for platform provider, BriteCore.

The acquisition, which was completed on September 30, 2022, marks an important milestone for Next Level Solutions. "We have built a reputation in the core P&C systems market and have begun to diversify our offerings," stated NLS COO, Michael Smith. "NLS will be able to apply the breadth of our solution delivery teams and processes to this technology, enabling us to fully serve clients in this space."

Thomas Johns, the owner of Root Signa and his expert team have an extensive history with the BriteCore platform. They've been providing solutions for BriteCore customers in new implementations, services, and support. Johns stated of the acquisition, "NLS has seen unparalleled growth and has proven they're capable of discovering client needs and implementing custom, dynamic, and elegant solutions. Their company motto is Do Good Work. I believe that motto aligns perfectly with where we've come at Root Signa and where we plan to go in the future."

Johns will continue serving his Root Signa client base and providing expertise as Director of BriteCore Technologies at Next Level Solutions. In this role, Johns will be scaling and growing NLS' BriteCore offering by reaching out to new customers, providing fresh service offerings, and bolstering the team with additional talented and skilled resources.

Next Level Solutions CEO, Chris Sawyer added, "The addition of a BriteCore offering compliments what we are already doing and marries well with our onshore/nearshore approach. As we strive to be the dominant partner in the P&C insurance space, it's acquisitions like this that continually bring us closer to our goal. We're thrilled to be taking Root Signa to the NEXT LEVEL."

About Next Level Solutions: Next Level Solutions is a software services company providing high-end solutions to the Property and Casualty market. By dealing extensively with the P&C market, they help their clients harness the power of evolving insurtech solutions, allowing improved market potential, enhanced performance, and streamlined day-to-day operations. Through their industry expertise, deep product knowledge, and implementation experience, they have quickly become the premier choice of P&C carriers to meet their technology needs. Next Level Solutions is committed to delivering custom solutions and supporting those solutions every step of the way. To learn more, visit nlsnow.com.

About Root Signa: Root Signa works directly with insurance carriers and MGA's to consult, implement, and support the software side of the insurance industry. Through years of insurtech specific experience, they provide in-depth insurance processing systems knowledge to clients as well as training and consultation for teams requiring product or process expertise. Root Signa is a Premier SI Partner with years of in-depth BriteCore knowledge.

About BriteCore: BriteCore is a trusted, fully-managed insurance platform for the property and casualty industry that supports digital transformation, emerging technologies, and new business models. To learn more, visit britecore.com

