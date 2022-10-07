Michigan Ross Launches New 'Business and Society' Podcast Featuring Ross Faculty

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan today introduced a new podcast that shares insights from the school's faculty members into current issues and events.

Business and Society with Michigan Ross explores the different ways the business world interacts with our broader society. The format of the show includes two segments: A small panel of Michigan Ross professors discussing a current public issue, followed by an interview with another professor about their latest impactful research.

The first episode, available now , tackles the question "Is the American Corporation Doomed?" with a panel featuring Michigan Ross Professors Paul Clyde , Jerry Davis , and Cindy Schipani . In addition, Professor Sarah Miller explains her research into the long-term financial impacts on women who are denied an abortion.

Future episodes will address subjects like social media and democracy, government regulation and climate change, and why people may be reluctant leaders.

"We see Business and Society as an effective showcase for the valuable, research-based insights of our faculty members into the most critical issues facing our society," said Michigan Ross Senior Associate Dean for Faculty and Research Thomas Buchmueller . "The early episodes feature really interesting and thought-provoking conversations, and we expect more."

Business and Society with Michigan Ross can be found on major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , and Amazon Music . More news about Ross faculty's work can be found on the school's website .

