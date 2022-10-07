InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Air Filtration System (JKK-116)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple means of combating airborne germs and viruses without wearing a mask," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the ULTIMATE BREATHER. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and portable way to filter air. In doing so, it offers a comfortable alternative to wearing a mask. As a result, it reduces the risk of breathing in airborne germs and it enhances safety. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for safety-conscious individuals. Additionally, a prototype is available.

