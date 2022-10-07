Acepodia Congratulates Laureates of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Shares the Excitement to Translate Click Chemistry into a New Class of Investigational Therapies

Acepodia Congratulates Laureates of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Shares the Excitement to Translate Click Chemistry into a New Class of Investigational Therapies

Acepodia team is proud to congratulate Professor Carolyn Bertozzi who won the 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry, along with Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless, for their work pioneering the development of biorthogonal chemistry.

ALAMEDA, Calif. and TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepodia, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care, today joins the academic community in congratulating laureates of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Acepodia's core technology, ACC, is inherited from Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi's pioneering work in the development of biorthogonal chemistry which moves click chemistry into living organisms. The creation of Acepodia's technology platform and its intellectual properties were one of the few companies spun from Bertozzi's lab when our CEO, Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., worked at Professor Bertozzi's lab when she was a faculty member at UC Berkeley.

"We are honored to see Dr. Bertozzi being recognized for her work by the Nobel Prize selection committee, and we are extremely grateful for her scientific contribution which has led to the creation of Acepodia's technology platform. Acepodia has used "click'' chemistry to click things onto live cells.

"I am honored to have been a part of Team Bertozzi and I'm excited to help expand the use of click chemistry into the field of cell therapy at Acepodia," said Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Acepodia.

Currently, Acepodia is advancing its robust pipeline of antibody–conjugated effector (ACE) cell therapies with the potential to bring innovative, effective, and affordable cell therapies to a broad population of patients across a variety of solid tumors and hematologic cancers that impact millions of worldwide. Acepodia's two leading candidates, ACE1702 and ACE1831, are in Phase 1 clinical trials where their safety is being assessed for as next-generation off-the-shelf allogenic cell therapies. These therapies are being developed with Acepodia's antibody-cell conjugation (ACC) platform. ACE1702 conjugates natural killer cells with anti-HER2 antibody and ACE1831 conjugates gamma delta T cells with anti–CD20 antibody – using complementary DNA aptamer linkers.

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class cell therapies with its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) platform technology to address gaps in cancer care. Leveraging its ACC technology, the company links tumor-targeting antibodies to its proprietary immune cells, such as natural killer and gamma delta T cells to create novel ACE therapies, which have increased binding strength against tumors that express low levels of tumor antigens.

Acepodia is made up of seasoned leaders and scientific experts dedicated to advancing its robust pipeline of ACE therapies with the potential to bring innovative, effective, and affordable cell therapies to a broad population of patients across a variety of solid tumors and hematologic cancers. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com and follow Acepodia on Twitter and LinkedIn

