West Announced as Company of the Year Finalist for Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards 2022

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced it has been shortlisted for Company of the Year for 2022 Global Generics and Biosimilar Awards, which will be announced during CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany on November 2, 2022.

Global Generics & Biosimilars Company of the Year Finalist (PRNewswire)

"West is honored to be shortlisted for the Global Generics and Biosimilar 2022 Company of the Year Award," said David Maier, Vice President & General Manager at West Pharmaceutical Services. "For nearly a century, West has remained committed to our mission of improving patients' lives around the world through drug packaging and delivery, and throughout the pandemic to present day, we have continued to play a vital role in the containment and delivery of life-saving and life-changing medicines."

The Global Generics and Biosimilars Awards celebrate the greatest accomplishments and innovations across the development, authorization, marketing, and distribution of global off-patent pharmaceuticals. The awards provide a unique opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss future opportunities and challenges as well as shine a light on the companies and individuals driving positive change.

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about the Global Generics and Biosimilars Awards, please visit: Generics Bulletin and Biosimilars Awards 2022 l Pharma Intelligence (informa.com)

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.