Quantum to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2, 2022; To Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 17, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of the market. Additionally, the Company announced it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Passcode: 13732851

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through November 9, 2022. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the pass code 13732851 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

Virtual Analyst Day

The Company will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, November 17, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions hosted by members of Quantum's senior executive staff. Management will be providing a comprehensive overview of Quantum's long-term strategy and delivery of end-to-end solutions across customers' entire data lifecycle.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the investor relations section of Quantum's website at https://investors.quantum.com/. A copy of the presentation materials will be posted to the investor relations page immediately prior to the start of the event.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

