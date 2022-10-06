Lansing Catholic High School Deploys ZeroEyes' AI-Based Gun Detection Platform Using Michigan State School Aid Funding

Michigan Schools Can Have ZeroEyes' Proactive Solution Installed Immediately and Pay After Receiving the Funding

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that Lansing Catholic High School (LCHS) of Lansing, Michigan is deploying ZeroEyes' solution using funding through Section 97 of the State School Aid Act. ZeroEyes has launched an opt-in page that allows any Michigan school to learn how it can have ZeroEyes installed immediately and pay only when it receives the funding.

"While we already have a robust security system, with campus-wide cameras and a lockout boot system, when I saw the ZeroEyes demo and realized how significantly it reduces law enforcement response time during an active shooter event, I knew that adopting the solution for our school was a no-brainer," said Dominic Iocco, President, LCHS. "Now that state funding is available, I encourage all Michigan school decision makers to take a close look at this proactive technology. Even schools that don't have cameras yet could use this funding to deploy cameras and ZeroEyes at the same time."

Layered on top of a school's existing security cameras, ZeroEyes' proprietary software automatically identifies guns the moment they become visible and alerts school administrators and safety personnel within 3 to 5 seconds. The solution costs only a small percentage of available state funding, leaving a sizable portion for additional security measures. However, districts only have until 7am EDT on Monday, October 17th to apply for the state funding .

"Every school wants to believe that a shooting incident could never happen in its halls, but all it takes is one individual intent on causing harm and destroying lives," said Sam Alaimo, CRO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are thrilled to work with forward-thinking institutions like LCHS that understand the very real nature of the threat and refuse to leave their students and faculty unprotected."

The first private school in Michigan to deploy ZeroEyes, LCHS offers 400+ students a wide variety of programs, faith formation opportunities and teaching, extracurricular activities, sports and experiences. It was founded in 1970 by the merger of Monsignor John A. Gabriels High School and Monsignor John W. O'Rafferty High School.

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. It has been implemented in 19 states across public K-12 districts to protect students and staff, including Michigan's Oxford HS and Vassar HS.

ZeroEyes' software integrates with schools' existing IP security cameras and video analytics to detect weapons in real time. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) in order to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on active shooter incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon and real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' AI does not record, store, or share video or images of students or others, ensuring that privacy is maintained.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

