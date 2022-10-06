Bradford White introduces training trailers to support water-heating pros in the field

Innovative mobile learning and product demo platform equips manufacturer's reps to deliver immersive Bradford White experience to contractors and suppliers

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, is taking its top product and training solutions directly to professional contractors and suppliers with a new fleet of fully equipped mobile trailers.

Bradford White Water Heaters takes its top product and training solutions directly to professional contractors and suppliers with a new fleet of fully equipped mobile trailers. (PRNewswire)

The fleet consists of 19 custom 15-foot trailers for Bradford White's network of trusted independent manufacturer's representatives. The trailers serve as a mobile platform for an immersive interactive learning experience based on digital multimedia presentations and hands-on product demonstrations.

"These trailers expand our ability to meet our customers where they are, which is out in the field providing service," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White. "Our relationships with the professionals who rely on our products and services are the foundation of Bradford White. With this initiative, we're enhancing our already strong presence in the field and creating another means to share the Bradford White story to our contractor and wholesale customers and connecting them to a whole new level of training, in a way that's going to empower and energize them and support their continued success."

All 19 new Bradford White-branded trailers are equipped to carry a range of the company's Built to be the Best® products. Demonstrations are enhanced by on-site training sessions selected from Bradford White's extensive catalog of For the Pro® digital learning tools, offering the latest tips, techniques, and best practices for plumbing and HVAC installation, service, and maintenance.

The trailers allow for flexible trainings and the added ability to meet the needs of our customers no matter the size. An internal display monitor accommodates individual or small-group training sessions. A large external monitor is available for large groups. Products and training tools will be rotated from the company's wide selection of equipment and professional educational material.

About Bradford White Water Heaters

Bradford White Water Heaters is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhite.com .

