EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and PARIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 3rd, 2022 – TEMPO France (TEMPO Money Transfer, TEMPO Payments) and Orokii opened a remittance corridor between 27 countries of the EU region, the Philippines, Ukraine, and the United States of America. Download the Orokii App from Google Play today and signup!

(PRNewsfoto/Orokii, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Send money cross-border with speedy delivery and save on transaction fees.

This partnership brings an excellent opportunity for a payout system between Europe and the United States. It aligns with our shared values of providing cross-border blockchain-based money remittances, lowering customer transaction costs, reducing delivery time, and promoting financial inclusion.

Orokii is glad to ally with Tempo as its strategic partner for delivering low fees remittance payments to most corridors of the world. As part of this partnership, soon, Orokii will deliver payments for Tempo customers in the US.

Alla Zhedik, CEO, TEMPO Payments, on this innovative project:

"We look forward to this breakthrough partnership and opening a fast and secure money flow between Europe and the US. Tempo France was the first money remittance company to build international remittances based on blockchain solutions. We are happy that Orokii shared the same values of the innovative remittance approach. Using blockchain technologies to achieve the best performance regardless of borders and continents!"

Bisi Adedokun, CEO of Orokii:

"We are very excited about this relationship with Tempo because of the shared value of providing financial inclusion to the unbanked and underbanked."

Tempo is convinced that through uniting with our finance market partners, we can facilitate money remittance and blockchain systems to perform the best possible results for our customers and expand the geographical reach. Let your money transfers become truly borderless with Tempo and Orokii!

About Tempo

TEMPO is a payment institution and the principal EU anchor for Stellar blockchain payments. TEMPO provides payment services for businesses worldwide as cross-border transactions and settlement operators. The company's mission is to build a unique payment ecosystem, allowing entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level of growth by adopting disruptive fintech solutions and helping individuals fully benefit from the next-gen financial services.

About Orokii

Orokii is a US-based company that provides a P2P and B2B payment solution that enables individual users and businesses to send money domestically and internationally, lowering customer transaction costs, reducing delivery time, and promoting financial inclusion. Orokii issues fiat tokens, USDO – a one-to-one USD-backed token (stablecoin) and maintains fiat reserves equivalent to the value of the issued tokens.

