Cetera To Host Advisor-Driven DEIB Symposiums

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced its Fall Connect2Impact series will focus on the impact Women and Black advisors can create in their local communities and the financial services profession. The events will take place October 10-12, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee and are hosted by Cetera's Advisor Diversity and Inclusion Council. The series comprises two in-person symposiums: The Women's Impact Network Symposium and The Cetera Black Advisor Community Symposium, which aim to create a positive, collaborative experience to build community, foster connections and engage in peer-to-peer learning. The events are designed by advisors, for advisors.

"Embracing diversity and championing equity are central to Cetera's culture and philosophy," said LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO at Cetera Investment Services and executive sponsor of Cetera's Advisor Diversity and Inclusion Council. "These events represent a core component of a long-term commitment to create a culture and community that embraces diversity, welcomes inclusion and nurtures belonging, both within and outside our organization. We look forward to insightful discussion, collaboration and perspective sharing that we expect will leave attendees recharged and inspired for the future."

"As we bring Cetera's DEIB vision and mission to life, events such as these symposiums are critical to success," said Fanci Worthington, CFP®, AIF®, and Stephen A. Oliver**, RICP®, C(k)P®, CPFA, CWS®, CRPC®, AIF®, Co-Chairs of Cetera's Advisor Diversity & Inclusion Council. "Thanks to our Advisor Diversity & Inclusion Council and advisor resource group leaders for their tireless work identifying the agendas and content, and to all the attendees and speakers who will join us. We anticipate an engaging few days filled with thoughtful conversations and dialogue about today's most important financial life planning, wealth management and DEIB topics."

The Women's Impact Network Symposium will connect, empower, develop and inspire women and allies across Cetera while celebrating women's leadership. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives on strengthening their practice and breaking through barriers, as well as ignite their passion for the profession and work with others to pay it forward.

The Cetera Black Advisor Community Symposium will connect Black advisors and allies across Cetera to build community and gain unique perspectives from peers about how to strengthen practices. With presentations from dynamic speakers on a wide range of topics, Cetera aims to spotlight and celebrate Black advisor success stories across the Cetera communities.

Symposium agendas offer networking opportunities, team building exercises, professional development, and speaking engagements with industry leaders and compelling speakers. Select speakers and sessions include:

Adam Antoniades , CEO, Cetera Financial Group

Tim Stinson , AIF ® , President, Cetera Advisor Networks

Elissa Mahendra , Chief Talent & Inclusion Officer, Cetera Financial Group

Maura Cunningham , Founder & CEO of Rock the Street, Wall Street

Katrina Dudley , Author of Undiversified: The Big Gender Short in Investment Management

Dee McCord Ochoa , The American College of Financial Services

Eugene Mitchell , Author of Closing the Racial Wealth Gap, speaking on Unleashing Your Economic Entrepreneurial Potential

Advancing Meaningful Change: Lessons from the C Suite for Financial Professionals

Hiring and Chipping Away at the Barriers

A Deep Dive into Understanding the Financial Wellness Challenge that Black Caregivers Face

Being There for Her – Guiding Women Through Four Events that Impact their Financial Futures

Building a Generation-Resilient Business

Cetera's Advisor Diversity & Inclusion Council 's mission is to serve Cetera communities and constituents along their journey to become a leader and model for the industry and each other. Cetera's Connect2Impact series is exclusive to Cetera financial professionals, employees and fund management partners. In addition to October's event, members lead and support different functions across Cetera's entire business and have a direct impact on the priorities and policies of their respective divisions. For more information about the Council visit, https://www.cetera.com/diversity-and-inclusion .

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

