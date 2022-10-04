TTEC Digital achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award

TTEC Digital is honored by Microsoft for outstanding sales achievement and innovation

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced that TTEC Digital has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award for 2022/2023.

Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank TTEC Digital in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

"We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize TTEC Digital for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle."

TTEC Digital is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that help customers achieve a competitive advantage by bringing CX design and orchestration to every project. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, TTEC Digital provides innovative solutions, best-in-class services, and unparalleled value to customers across the whole stack of Microsoft applications.

"We are proud to be recognized once again as part of Microsoft's Inner Circle, as it is a testament to the purpose driven transformation we execute with our clients," says Jim Sheehan, COO of TTEC Digital. "We continue to invest more into the success and strength of our partnership with Microsoft globally, helping us fuel our mission to build deep engagement between people and brands."

As a long-time Microsoft Gold partner, this is the seventh consecutive year that TTEC Digital (previously as Avtex) has been named to the Inner Circle. Other partner accolades include being a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for 2022/2023 for Dynamics 365 Customer Insights & Marketing, the 2021/2022 Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year and a two-time Eagle Award recipient. In July, TTEC Digital also announced they had been selected as a launch partner for Microsoft's new Digital Contact Center Platform.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

