City Wide Facility Solutions Opens First Nevada Location

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the announcement of its new location in Las Vegas, which is the first in the state of Nevada. The new office will be at 2110 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 360 in Las Vegas and will serve commercial properties in the Las Vegas and Henderson areas.

Jamie Brooks, Sam Ross and TJ Roberts are the entrepreneurs bringing the company to the area. This is the fourth City Wide Facility Solutions location for Brooks, the third for Ross and the first for Roberts. The success of the business on the eastern coast in Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington and Hampton Roads have allowed the group to bring their services to the west, and in turn offer opportunities for employees and contractors to grow alongside a nationally recognized business.

"Through the hard work and dedication our teams have put into our existing offices, it feels extremely rewarding for all of us that we get to open the doors to another location," said Brooks. "When we first started out at City Wide, we knew it was a recession-resilient concept with a lot of opportunity to contribute to the local economies in the communities we're in as well as develop team members like TJ into leaders. Now, with this fourth location, we have the ability to help more clients than ever before!"

Brooks was previously a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot, with several years of experience as an executive in retail management before opening his first City Wide Facility Solutions location in Durham in 2012. After spending many years in facility management, Ross joined City Wide Facility Solutions in 2019 as the general manger. Roberts spent 16 years in retail consulting, helping digital clients open physical retail space through offering a turn-key solution that took them from concept development, to building out spaces, and implementing a beta test program.

City Wide Facility Solutions, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, has consistently evolved and adapted to become "The First Choice" for its clients, employees, franchise owners, independent contractors and vendors. Managing more than 20 services for its clients, City Wide offers one point of contact and provides professional communication and project management through every stage of the experience. This allows for clients to focus on running their business while uplifting smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. More independent businesses and commercial properties across the United States will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in Louisiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa and Arkansas in the coming months.

City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility.

