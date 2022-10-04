THE BECKAGE FIRM NAMES KEVIN JOHNSON CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beckage Firm PLLC, a women-owned, boutique data security and privacy law firm announced the addition of Kevin Johnson to the rapidly growing team of The Beckage Firm. Kevin Johnson, a United States Air Force veteran, will serve as the Firm's Chief Information Security Officer.

With almost two decades of experience, Mr. Johnson has been responsible for securing critical government and private sector systems by managing diverse teams in application development, infrastructure, and cyber security. He has extensive experience in vulnerability management, continuous monitoring, incident response, security governance, risk management, compliance, auditing, and process development. In his new role with The Beckage Firm, Mr. Johnson will work directly in compliance, risk/threat management, and develop preventative policies and strategies.

"Kevin has led government and private sector organizations by developing and implementing security policies, programs, best practices, procedures, and standards from the ground up," said Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq. CIPP/US, CIPP/E founder of The Beckage Firm. "His vast experience, attention to detail, and ability to communicate complex security threats will be valuable assets to the Beckage Team."

"Risk management, IT Security, and the laws regulating these areas are changing around the globe at a record pace," said Kevin Johnson. "The Beckage Firm is committed to providing guidance and procedural detail on the latest information security threats, tech, and standards. The team that we are building is truly world class in understanding the latest changes to compliance and standards in these vital business areas."

Mr. Johnson started his career by serving in the United States Air Force in various physical and information security capacities. By working overseas in highly stressful and rapidly changing environments, his ability to remain calm and adapt to any situation has proven to be vital to the safety and security of government leaders, critical resources, and systems. Receiving some of the highest clearances available, Mr. Johnson has demonstrated an immense level of trust and competency throughout his time in the military.



Following his military experience, Kevin Johnson transitioned to a federal civilian, working for Navy Headquarters in Washington, DC. In this capacity, he managed technical assets, compliance, policy, and contract teams for an application utilized jointly by all DoD services. He worked with military leaders at the Pentagon to ensure requirements were met, demonstrated compliance with regulatory and industry standards, and provided overall security updates.

The Beckage Firm is headquartered in New York. Its services include Incident Response/Data Breach, Data Security and Privacy Compliance, Personal Privacy, and Data Due Diligence.

