Sunoco LP Announces 3Q 2022 Earnings Release and Call Timing

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN") announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Management will hold a conference call that same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss SUN's results.

By Phone: Dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through November 8, 2022 by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll free) or 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13733238.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Webcasts and Presentations page of SUN's Investor Relations website at www.SunocoLP.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Contacts

Scott Grischow

Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions

(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler

Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

