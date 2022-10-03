Skanska expands health and wellness facility in New Jersey, USA for USD 72M, about SEK 710M

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to renovate and expand an academic health and wellness facility in New Jersey, USA. The contract is worth USD 72M, about SEK 710M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The project includes demolition, renovation and an expansion to the existing facility and will provide additional recreation spaces focused on improving the health and well-being of the students and the larger campus community.

Construction is underway and estimated completion is March 2025.

