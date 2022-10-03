CLARUS ACQUIRES CALIFORNIA CALL AUTOMATION SOFTWARE COMPANY

Call Simplified Accelerates Clarus Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Healthcare Capital (GHCC) announced that its portfolio company, Clarus, has acquired Call Simplified, an innovative medical call automation software company, according to Rich Maradik, CEO of Clarus.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Call Simplified, based in California, was founded by Scott Reynolds and David L. Finke, MD, FACOG, in 2014, and has grown to serve providers across multiple states and specialties. The company's SaaS technology allows patients to submit after-hour requests electronically and be automatically routed to the after-hours on-call provider, resulting in the most accurate and fastest response times vs. voicemail-only services. Their web request technology allows patients and providers to bypass using a phone entirely, allowing requests to be completed three times faster.

The acquisition will increase Clarus's existing customer base of 8,000 providers and administrators in physician offices. Maradik announced that Reynolds has joined Clarus as Head of Product.

In commenting on the acquisition, Maradik said that Clarus was attracted to Call Simplified because its product complements and expands Clarus's patient call automation software. "Clarus chose Call Simplified because Scott has done a great job with their product," Maradik said. "It has features that, once incorporated into our existing product, enable us to grow our leadership position in call automation software for physicians' offices."

He went on to say, "The Call Simplified acquisition will also allow us to quickly expand in Southern California, accelerating our organic growth. We're estimated to add more than 2,000 users before the end of year. And adding Scott to the team is an important part of continuing to expand the platform capabilities to better service patients, providers and administrators."

Reynolds has more than 20 years of experience in SaaS technology, implementing innovative product solutions across many vertical markets, including healthcare.

"I am excited to be a part of Clarus and the Graham Healthcare family," Reynolds said. "Rich and his team have demonstrated their commitment to innovation in call automation technology for the physician services segment of the healthcare industry. This is an outstanding opportunity to continue to develop unique solutions that help medical professionals respond quickly and accurately to their patients' needs."

