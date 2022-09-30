Two Henrico Communities Named Best Places to Live in U.S.

Short Pump and Innsbrook nab top fifty spots due to high quality of life, low cost of living

HENRICO, Va., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Both the Short Pump and Innsbrook communities in Henrico have been recognized as two of the best places to live in America. This year, Stacker ranked them in the No. 49 and No. 42 spots, respectively. Criteria included the cost of living, housing, attractions, and more.

Henrico is delivering on all fronts – and all at a cost of living that's 2.5% below the national average.

"We always knew that our locality was a great place to live, work, and grow, and we're thrilled that the nation is taking notice," said Anthony Romanello, Executive Director of the Henrico Economic Development Authority. "This recognition is positive affirmation of our efforts to adapt to our changing world. We are laser-focused on the future vibrancy of our neighborhoods in order to give our residents and businesses all they need to find happiness and success."

In April, the Henrico EDA appointed Wendy Miller as its first Manager of Placemaking. Her role is to ensure Henrico is reimagining and reinventing public spaces in ways that connect with a community undergoing astronomical growth. According to the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center, Henrico's population will surge to 26.4% by 2050.

"Post-pandemic, we're seeing a huge demand for walkable neighborhoods, a vibrant outdoor scene, and a deep sense of place," said Miller. "Premier places attract and retain premier talent, so we're delivering on all fronts – and all at a cost of living that's 2.5% below the national average."

Previously known as a world-class office park bustling with 500+ companies and 22,000 employees, Innsbrook is reinventing itself as a thriving urban oasis. New to the area is Innslake Place, a multifamily unit that rests among the community's three lakes and five miles of trails. On the horizon is the North End, a dynamic, mixed-use development set to include a hotel, dining, and entertainment options – all within walking distance.

As a suburb on the edge of Richmond, Virginia, Short Pump is known for its sprawling, open-air shopping mall, natural escapes like Deep Run Park, and abundant entertainment options.

Short Pump and Innsbrook residents also enjoy nationally recognized area amenities like:

Year-round golfing fun at the premier sports destination Topgolf

An award-winning craft beer scene that features Mekong, voted one of the best beer bars in America

World-class culinary restaurants featuring James Beard -nominated chefs like Sunny Baweja and Peter Chang

Outdoor escapes like the Virginia Capital Trail

Exhilarating NASCAR events at Richmond Raceway

"As thrilled as we are about the honor, we're even more excited about the future," continued Romanello. "We're going big with sports tourism with the construction of the Henrico Sports & Events Center, set to open in 2023. Next year, we're also breaking ground on GreenCity, a visionary ecodistrict that's focused on sustainability. If you thought Henrico was making a name for itself in 2022, you haven't seen anything yet."

