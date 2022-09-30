MICHIGAN 2-1-1 NETWORK SUPPORTS FLORIDA RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE IAN

LANSING, Mich. , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan 2-1-1 network is answering calls for human services assistance for Central Florida residents in response to Hurricane Ian, including shelter, food, utilities, and other basic needs. Michigan 2-1-1 has stepped in to help serve 14 counties along the Gulf Coast and Greater Orlando.

As the hurricane was unfolding, the Michigan 2-1-1 network was called upon to assist Heart of Florida United Way. 2-1-1 centers across Michigan began answering calls and managing critical referrals for Hurricane Ian recovery; providing up-to-date information on shelters, housing assistance and safety tips, thus bringing inquiring residents reliable information to help meet their basic needs. All seven Michigan 2-1-1 centers are providing this support, including Spanish-speaking services.

2-1-1 is staffed 365 days a year and is accessible by text, phone, and web. Michigan 2-1-1 and Heart of Florida United Way have a standing mutual aid relationship to assist one another in times of crisis, providing Florida residents with real-time information and connection to services.

During times of disaster, 211 supports communities before, during and after disasters. This includes directing people to evacuation routes and shelters beforehand or helping people get food, water, and emergency supplies afterward. The 2-1-1 system has been vital in the midst of several Michigan disasters, including the Flint water crisis, severe flooding in the Midland/Bay area, Southeast Michigan flooding, after a tornado struck Wyoming, Michigan, as well as national disasters such as this.

For more information on Michigan 2-1-1, visit mi211.org.

