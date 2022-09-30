End of summer sees continued slowdown of home showing activity

August's buyer foot traffic is down slightly from July across the U.S., according to the latest data from ShowingTime

Home showing activity across the U.S. continues to normalize, with a 12.2% year-over-year decline in buyer traffic in August.

The Western region broke its six-month streak of monthly drops in showing traffic, with August seeing a 4.3% increase over July.

Even amid buyer pullback, showings remain above pre-pandemic levels, and the number of markets with monthly increases rebounded in August.

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's decline in home showing traffic began leveling off in August, according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®.1

Home showing traffic is returning to earth in line with the market's rebalancing from the record-breaking highs brought on by the pandemic. Obstacles to affordability have meant less competition and more homes for sale, giving home shoppers more time and options.

The West and Northeast regions experienced slight pickups in showing activity with the first month-over-month increases since January and April, respectively. The South and Midwest regions each saw small monthly decreases in August.

A majority of listings averaged between four and nine showings. Burlington, Vermont, again led all markets in showings per listing with an average of 12.2 and was the only market to crack double digits. More than 70 markets analyzed saw year-over-year increases in the ratio of showings per listing, compared to only four markets in July.

"The more moderate pace at which home showings are slowing down and the increase in markets that saw more showings per listing this month are signs that the market may be starting to find a new balance," said Mike Lane, vice president of sales and industry for ShowingTime+ . "Buyers will continue to see less competition for homes and have more time to tour homes they like and consider their options."

Metropolitan Area Ratio of Showings to Listings[2] Year-Over-Year Change[3] Month-Over-Month Change[4] Atlanta, GA 6.24 -33 % -4 % Austin, TX 4.19 -45 % -3 % Boston, MA 7.53 -11 % 1 % Burlington, VT 12.16 5 % 0 % Chicago, IL 7.04 -6 % -2 % Cincinnati, OH 7.73 0 % 1 % Columbus, OH 7.85 -9 % 0 % Denver, CO 7.59 -40 % 3 % Houston, TX 6.66 -22 % -4 % Kansas City, MO/KS 8.09 -13 % -6 % Las Vegas, NV 2.98 -36 % -2 % Los Angeles, CA 4.40 -33 % 3 % Memphis, TN 6.96 -36 % -6 % Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL 7.77 -32 % -1 % Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN 6.75 -14 % -2 % Nashville, TN 6.48 -33 % -3 % Philadelphia, PA 7.91 -12 % -3 % Phoenix, AZ 5.35 -43 % 3 % Portland, OR 6.55 % -29 % 2 % Raleigh, NC 6.80 -33 % -1 % St. Louis, MO 7.64 1 % -1 % San Francisco, CA 3.28 -27 % 12 % Seattle, WA 8.15 -40 % 7 % Virginia Beach, VA 8.06 -15 % -7 % Washington, DC 8.18 -15 % -2 %

About ShowingTime

ShowingTime® is an industry leader in home touring technology and part of the ShowingTime+™ technology suite. ShowingTime+ is a Zillow Group, Inc. brand. ShowingTime's technology and services simplify the tour scheduling process for buyers, sellers and agents across the industry. ShowingTime products are used in hundreds of MLSs representing more than 1 million real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

1 The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than 6 million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. It tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month, then reports the numbers by region and nationally.

2 Calculated using the average number of buyer showings per active listing on a monthly basis. July 2022.

3 August 2021 – August 2022

4 July 2022 – August 2022

