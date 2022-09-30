CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using AIQRZBI and IGIA Hair Dryer Brushes Due to Electrocution Hazard; Sold on Amazon.com

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using AIQRZBI and IGIA handheld hair dryer brushes due to an electrocution hazard.

The hair dryer brushes can lack an immersion protection device that prevents electrocution by shutting off the device if it gets immersed in, or otherwise contacts, water. The CPSC has determined that hair dryers lacking required integral immersion protection present substantial product hazards.

The combination hair dryer and hairbrushes were sold in multiple colors and styles and/or with interchangeable brush heads. When turned on, air enters at the base of the handle, a heating element warms the air, and the air exits through openings along the length of the hairbrush. The body of the unit contains a dial at the base of the handle with settings, OFF, LOW, MIDDLE and HIGH. The products are designed to straighten, curl and wave hair. AIQRZBI or IGIA are printed on the hair dryer brush handles.

The hair dryers were sold on Amazon.com for between $30 and $71. Some of the known ASINs associated with these products are identified below. The Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) is found in the product's URL bar (typically after the product name and "dp"). The ASIN was also found in the product details section of the listing on Amazon.com under "Additional Information."

ASIN Seller Name B09KNTBB7B ICHERRY STORE B08SR7PLPK Pllaxo Inc.

CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these hair dryer brushes and to stop using, cut the cord and dispose of these products immediately . Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

