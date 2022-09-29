THORNE AND TEAM LIQUID ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BRINGING INNOVATIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TO THE ESPORTS COMMUNITY

Multi-year collaboration to introduce top athletes and casual gamers alike to science-driven products that support enhanced performance and a healthy lifestyle

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), the leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness and Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced that Thorne is now the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid.

Thorne will offer pathways for personalized health and wellness through quizzes, health tests, and nutritional supplements to support the Team Liquid community – from the professional athlete to the casual gamer – in optimizing peak performance, endurance, and recovery. Thorne's suite of science-backed products and solutions for nutritional support, restful sleep, and mental focus align and support the esports community's health and wellness standards.

"Knowing how passionate and connected the Team Liquid community is, we want to ensure they feel empowered and educated about their individual and overall community health and wellness journeys," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "For esports athletes at the highest level to the everyday gamer, we know each journey is personal. We look forward to Team Liquid and the incredible community behind it experiencing first-hand what our high-quality, science-backed products can do."

"For Team Liquid, this partnership represents the next step in our 360, holistic approach to athlete training, as well as promoting healthy best practices for our extended Liquid community and fans," said Steve Arhancet, CO-CEO of Team Liquid. "In the past, the physical demands put on the bodies of esports athletes were often overlooked by the industry, but working with Thorne will empower our organization to address how to best educate and fuel our athletes in a way that helps them reach maximum potential."

Earlier in the year, Team Liquid launched a groundbreaking global training program that quantifies, analyzes, and assesses the cognitive capabilities of esports athletes competing at the highest level to determine the innate ability of the athlete and extended mental potential. This type of cognitive testing underpins the direct link between success in gaming and high-performing cognitive abilities like attention, memory, information processing, and task-switching.

The partnership with Thorne empowers Team Liquid to continue addressing their macro goal of transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide health and wellness practices and standards. Both parties have begun to discuss a co-authored case study that would feature select Thorne products and solutions put in active practice across a set of Team Liquid athletes. Team Liquid Director of Performance, Chang-Hyun Ko, and Thorne's Director of Sports Science, Joel Totoro, have been asked to lead the planning of such a study.

Thorne will also elevate notable Team Liquid influencers – AverageJonas, Tiffae, Alixxa, and Acie – as brand ambassadors, with each one having their own unique health and wellness journey that Thorne is excited to support. As ambassadors, they will showcase first-hand experiences with Thorne products and expertise through special events, sponsored streams, and other curated content.

To learn more about the partnership, Thorne's product suite, and to take one of Thorne's personalized quizzes please visit tl.gg/thorne .

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health and wellness over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000 health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com .

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has over 120 athletes competing across 19 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens, Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information, click HERE .

In addition to the premier esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its esports athletic brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media, esports wikipedia Liquipedia, and 1UP Studios, the full service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary style filmmaking, and creative commercial content.

In September 2016, controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber, Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.

