SITKA Gear Introduces: SITKA STUDIO

A Collaboration For Conservation Launches with Martin Guitar and Thomas Rhett

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SITKA Gear is thrilled to introduce SITKA STUDIO, a new innovation incubator that aims to expand the boundaries of culture through design exploration, brand collaborations and conservation. To debut SITKA STUDIO, the brand has partnered with one of America's oldest instrument makers, Martin Guitar, and three-time ACM Male Artist of the Year winner, Thomas Rhett, in a Collaboration for Conservation. "Together we created a custom Martin guitar symbolizing our collective stoke for wild places, craftsmanship and music," said SITKA STUDIO's Brand & Creative Leader, Brad Christian.

In honor of these iconic brands, SITKA STUDIO has customized a one-of-one Martin HD-28 to feature a GORE-TEX Fabric pickguard in OPTIFADE Camo and SITKA's "Darkest Before Dawn" mallard design inlay.

From September 29, 2022 through November 15, 2022, SITKA will auction off the customized guitar, which Thomas Rhett has been playing on his BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR, with the goal to fund an ambitious waterfowl research project with partners including University of Arkansas at Monticello, California Waterfowl, Five Oaks Ag Research & Education Center, Delta Waterfowl, Ducks Unlimited and other conservation organizations. The monies raised by the sale of this guitar will be used to encourage a national collaboration with on-going projects to establish a continent-wide study of Mallard ducks. SITKA will match auction bids up to $50,000 to help further fund these efforts.

"This guitar has been out with me from coast to coast this summer and I'm pumped to pass it on to the new owner in November," said Thomas Rhett, a special friend of SITKA and Martin Guitar ambassador. "It makes more than music. It makes a statement that represents my love for the outdoors and our efforts to keep it wild for generations to come."

"As hunters and harvesters, we have the opportunity, and responsibility, to support the ecosystems that sustain us. It's this belief that fuels SITKA's relentless support of conservation efforts and with the Collaboration for Conservation, we couldn't be more excited to contribute to this waterfowl research project as a part of our wider effort," said Lindsey Davis, SITKA's Director of Conservation

Bid on this guitar or see how you can get involved in making a difference at https://app.galabid.com/thomas-rhett-guitar

About SITKA STUDIO

SITKA Studio is a new innovation incubator, brought to life by SITKA Gear, that strives to press the boundaries of creativity and build unique products and experiences. In 2022, SITKA Studio was founded and built on similar principles and culture through design exploration, brand collaborations, and conservation.

For more information, visit Sitka.com or follow us on Instagram @sitkastudio

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett — dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) — has 19 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. The superstar's critically-acclaimed sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED is available now, with single "Half of Me," featuring Riley Green, currently climbing the charts. Inspired by family, friends and his love of the outdoors, Thomas Rhett is also the co-founder of Dos Primos Tequila and is collaborating with Chaco on an exclusive sandal line. He is currently taking the hits on the road with his BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR. For more information, visit https://www.sitkagear.com/guitar

