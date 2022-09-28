New capabilities are designed to increase the capacity of the threat detection security stack through 40G/100G BiDi technology while reducing single-point-of-failure in complex multi-vendor environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks, the Open Visibility Platform pioneer, today announced that Niagara Networks' 3808E multifunctional Hybrid Packet Broker solution introduces a full lineup of the 40G and 100G BiDi bypass capabilities to enable ultra capacity over an existing infrastructure and flexibility across data center deployments. The 3808E multifunctional Hybrid Packet Broker increases operational efficiency and enables always-on high-availability of complex inline cybersecurity tools.

NIAGARA NETWORKS ENHANCES BYPASS PROTECTION SOLUTIONS FOR IN-LINE CYBERSECURITY STACK

With the new capabilities of Niagara Networks' solution, data center operators will not need to add optical fiber to their cable infrastructure to increase the security stack capacity, thereby adding complications to their upgrade process (not to mention adding substantial costs to the required CAPEX). Niagara Networks' enhanced 40G/100G BiDi bypass solution is generally available and has already been deployed in a large national telecom service provider in APAC.

"Our customer-driven visibility solutions continue to lead the industry and serve our customers," said André Vink, Vice President Products, of Niagara Networks. "The new capabilities of the 40G/100G BiDi Bypass solution sets another record of 400% higher density of bypass segments per single rack space for 40/100Gb networks versus other alternatives in the market. We continue to empower NetSecOps with ultimate flexibility, high performance, and carrier-class high availability to serve and secure their organizational digital assets by enabling simplified deployment as a single modular hybrid platform with low TCO."

