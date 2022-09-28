Cornucopia Urges Consumers & Retailers to Take on Industrialization, Rallies Support for Animal Welfare Regulation

The unparalleled importance of the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards rule

One of the most important attempts at organic regulation in the last 20 years is facing powerful opposition by a curious opponent: conventional agriculture.

The recently proposed Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards (OLPS) rule would enshrine animal welfare in organic regulation by phasing out the allowance of screened porches as the only outdoor access for birds. Cornucopia conservatively estimates that more than half of the organic eggs in the market come from industrial operations using porches.

Conventional agriculture interests oppose OLPS and are working closely to influence lawmakers, many of whom are more concerned with industry profits than meaningful improvement in the marketplace. Opposition from elected representatives could stop any rule meant to improve organic animal welfare.

The stakes for organic consumers, along with organic farmers who already employ ethical livestock agriculture, are high: "It is unlikely we will get another chance to ensure that animal welfare improves under the organic label," says Cornucopia Executive Director Melody Morrell.

Now is the time for a united front

After a thorough and independent examination of the rule, Cornucopia has joined many nonprofits, including Organic Farmers Association and several animal welfare advocates, in signing a letter by the Organic Trade Association to USDA Secretary Vilsack in support of OLPS. This extraordinary moment of collaboration is required to push the USDA to phase out chicken porches and pass other animal welfare improvements.

"We need animal welfare improvements immediately," says Cornucopia Board President and organic broiler producer Cameron Molberg. "This rule has been 20 years in the making, and we can't afford to miss this opportunity."

Cornucopia is urging consumers and retailers to drown out the voices of industrialization by promptly adding their personal comment at Regulations.gov. USDA needs to know that consumers want better animal welfare and are willing to pay for it.

Read our complete analysis of how we got to this moment and how retailers and consumers can use their voices to help ensure this critical rule isn't routed by industrial interests.

