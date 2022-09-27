Sinclair Digital introduces the Agile-Core™ series of Digital Building Infrastructure System products

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is pleased to introduce the Agile-Core™ series of Digital Building Infrastructure System products: an addressable LED lighting system with advanced controls and sensors. Agile-Core™ is Digital, combining the best attributes (energy efficiency and safety) of Fault Managed (DC) power and Power over Ethernet. Agile-Core™ is modular, resilient, easy to connect, and lowest embodied carbon addressable LED Lighting System. The first in the solution series is Agile-Core™ for Data Centers and Automated Warehouses.

Sinclair Digital (PRNewswire)

The lighting system marries Digital Electricity with Power over Ethernet to create a globally scalable easy to operate data driven lighting and IoT sensor system. The system leverages DC power and uses significantly less copper by eliminating line voltage AC power distribution. With the combination of DE and PoE, power and data can now be provided over PoE at significant distances for large-scale projects such as data centers, automated warehouses, lithium refining factories, large buildings, campuses and more.

This is the first truly globally accepted standardized lighting system making design of lighting systems truly scalable across a global enterprise. Simplify design, operation, and maintenance for single site and multi-site clients across global markets.

Agile-Core™ is currently being deployed at a world class 400,000+ sq. ft. automated warehouse in the Dallas Fort Worth, Texas area. The solution was selected because of its granularity of control, flexibility, cost effectiveness, energy savings, and because it presents no risk of interfering with wirelessly communicating automated mobile machinery that are prevalent on site.

Agile-Core™ is currently on display at the BICSI Fall Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas, through September 28th, within the AEM Test & Measurement booth #624.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital Services, Inc. is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Microgrids, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and associated software platforms. Named after completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Sinclair Digital is also a founding member of the PoE Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sinclair Digital Services, Inc.