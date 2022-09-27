San Francisco LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired Names Sharon Giovinazzo Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco-based LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired today announced that it has named Sharon Giovinazzo as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Founded in 1902, the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired is one of the nation's largest and most established blindness organizations, providing comprehensive education, training, and advocacy for the community.

Sharon Giovinazzo brings more than two decades of experience leading organizations dedicated to advocating for and serving the needs of the blind and visually impaired. She will join LightHouse after serving as President and CEO of the World Services for the Blind.

"I am honored to join the leadership team at LightHouse as its new CEO," said Sharon Giovinazzo. "This organization has a long and successful track record of driving and achieving independence, equality and self-reliance for the community. This commitment to a focused driven mission, impact and success mirrors my own values, and I look forward to working with a dynamic team to advance the organization's priorities and expand its reach."

In her new role as CEO of LightHouse, Giovinazzo will be responsible for leading the organization's dedicated team of blindness advocates, educators, and professionals while growing the value of the organization to its members, donors, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders. She will drive efforts to promote the independence and equality of the community while strengthening the organization and its programs.

"We're pleased that Sharon will join us as CEO of LightHouse," said Dr Sharon Sacks, LightHouse Board Chair. "Her strategic drive and her long, distinguished career advocating for and guiding the community make her the perfect choice to lead the LightHouse into the next phase of its development. We're thrilled to welcome her aboard."

Giovinazzo brings extensive experience in organizational management, strategic planning, community impact, public policy and advocacy. Prior to her role as President and CEO of the World Services for the Blind, she served for nearly a decade in various roles for the Raleigh Lions Clinic for the Blind (RLCB) where she assisted in the development and implementation of the agency's $34 million budget, including determining staffing and operational needs and expenditures.

Prior to that, during her tenure with National Industries for the Blind (NIB), Giovinazzo is credited with providing the leadership for cultivating and understanding the AbilityOne programs with Congress, Federal Executive Branch Agencies, consumer and commercial organizations concerned with disability policy. Throughout her career, Sharon has been an advocate for public policy in legislative affairs and regulations. Prior to the NIB, she held positions with the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) in Utica, NY; was appointed Chair to the State Rehabilitation Council in 2006 and supervised the operations of a DEPMEDS training facility with the US Army.

Sharon Giovinazzo holds a bachelor's degree in Human Services Management from SUNY Empire State College and a dual master's as an MSW and an MBA. Additionally, she holds a Certificate of Management in Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

Giovinazzo will begin her position as CEO on October 25.

About the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Founded in 1902, the LightHouse has a long history of promoting the independence, equality and self-reliance of people who are blind or have low vision in California and around the world. It is one of the nation's largest and most established blindness organizations, providing comprehensive education, training, and advocacy for the community. More on the organization's history and innovative programs can be found at https://lighthouse-sf.org/.

