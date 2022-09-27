PAAMC HK Honored to be Included in 4 Prestigious IAMAC Recommendations

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") is honored to announce that it has been included in 4 Recommendations at "IAMAC Recommendations - Most Highly Regarded Insurance Asset Management Investment Partners 2021", organized by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China ("IAMAC").

PAAMC HK is among the top recommended in the tables of "Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management", "Outstanding Overseas Trustees of China's Insurance Asset Management", "Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management – Open Market Operations" and "Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management – Private Equity". Participants including over 100 securities companies, public fund managers, futures companies as well as overseas institutions.

Announced on 21 September 2022, the IAMAC recommendations are based on a survey of more than 160 large insurance companies and insurance asset managers in China, regarding the participants' investment business and their services provided to insurance companies. The recommendations uphold the principle of "Fairness, Justice and Non-profit", with participation on a voluntary basis, and insurance companies complete the survey independently. The recommendations are weighted and calculated in multiple dimensions based on the survey results combined with relevant data.

It has been held for 8 consecutive years and is widely recognized as the most prestigious recommendations in the industry. PAAMC HK was also included in the recommendations last year.

Hoi Tung, Chairman and CEO of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited said, "We take great pride in receiving these prestigious recommendations once again. I would like to thank IAMAC and all our insurer partners for their recognition and confidence in us, which reaffirms our hard work and efforts over the past tumultuous and challenging year. It is a big motivation for us to continue to deliver compelling return and create value, as well as to further deepen our collaboration with our insurer partners and explore new opportunities for mutual benefits."

With strong capabilities in investment research and portfolio management capabilities, PAAMC HK provides a wide range of overseas investment products, asset management and consulting services, including capital markets and alternative investment services. Attesting to the investment strength of their team and their strategic efforts, PAAMC HK has received a number of prestigious awards. They have a solid client base and maintain a close tie with their insurer partners, and look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with their partners towards all-round and in-depth collaboration.

About Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK") was established in 2006. It is a direct subsidiary of China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited which then directly owned by Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (2318.HK and 601318.SH). It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") to conduct Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. With strong capabilities in investment research and asset management, PAAMC HK is a leading provider of global investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products and alternative assets. For more information, please visit asset.pingan.com.hk. (This website has not been reviewed by the SFC)

View original content:

SOURCE Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited