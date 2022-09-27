Evolution Optiks Unveils Three New Disruptive Health Tech Brands

CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Optiks, an R&D powerhouse in light field technology and complex optical systems, is poised to disrupt the digital health sector with the launch of three new cutting-edge health and wellness brands focused on eye care, brain health and neuro fitness.

"This is a significant stage for us. We are extremely excited about introducing our first three brands targeting the health tech sector. These new business units allow us to align with our customers and capitalize on our R&D efforts", says Raul Mihali, President & Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Optiks.

Andreas Kusay, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, adds: "Light field technology can be used in a wide variety of applications, however, many potential strategic partners and investors are interested in one particular product field only. With our new brand architecture, we will be able to more easily enter into strategic partnerships and attract new capital to help us to explore the almost endless possibilities of this game-changing technology."

Defined as an eye care brand, Optokare Inc. (www.optokare.com) is set out to revolutionize the industry with its first product, a compact, portable, fully digital tele-phoropter with the unique QuadView™ feature which can show multiple prescriptions at the same time. The groundbreaking LFR-260, which is currently in the final stages of getting FDA approval, will empower practitioners to provide safer and more efficient eye care and make eye exams easier and less stressful for patients.

With its pioneering DeCon diagnostic tool, Neuro Dynamiks Inc. (www.neurodynamiks.com) focuses on mild traumatic brain injury (concussion) screening, recovery and research. The portable telehealth-ready device can be used anywhere brain injuries typically occur and where a trained practitioner may or may not be physically present. Using state-of-the-art hard- and software, DeCon provides access to dozens of established and novel neurological tests, based on visual input from the patient. Concussion has become a significant health concern globally and Neuro Dynamiks is committed to solve the problem.

OcuRay Inc. (www.ocuray.com) is a lifestyle and wellness brand targeted at professional and ambitious amateur athletes. The highly anticipated FalconFrames™, a vision-based wearable, will take fitness to the next level with neuro-optical training aimed at improving vision and reaction speed which are key to top performance in sports.

John Jacobsen, Vice President Product of Evolution Optiks, comments: "We are on the cusp of a breakthrough in the digital health space. Our technology and patent portfolio take full advantage of the strong inherent link between eye movements and brain health and brain performance; in essence, the eyes are the window to our wellbeing."

Founded in 2014, Evolution Optiks Limited is commercializing an extensive and ongoing portfolio of innovation and is on track to revolutionizing how digital information is being consumed. The company's primary categories of interest are optometry instruments, neuro-optical screening and training devices and, more broadly, it is exploring solutions based on vision-adapted, multi-view and light field displays, with applications in medicine, consumer solutions, advertising and media, automotive and avionics.

