Tips for Talking to Kids About Puberty

HINSDALE, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Here in In Illinois, unlike some surrounding states, state law requires that students be provided sexual health education in school. Controversy has swirled around just exactly what that content should be. However, there is one thing parents can agree on: it's important to properly prepare kids for puberty and body changes, and to create an open dialog with an adult.

While experts differ on the 'right' age to start conversations about changing bodies and how babies are made, most agree that 9 - 11 are good ages to start talking about puberty. Studies show that having honest, early dialog helps a child develop a healthy attitude and will feel comfortable asking questions, even if parents aren't comfortable answering them!

Here are some tips for parents from Katie Gallagher, Director of Education, Candor Health Education:

Tips for talking to your kids about puberty

Recognize when it's time . If your child is asking questions or has been exposed to media or information from another child, don't wait.

Ask them what they already know . Start with where they are and don't dive in too deep.

Answer questions thoughtfully . It's OK to explain that you want to answer, but later is better. You'll have time to research and formulate your answers.

Fill in gaps and debunk myths . It's important to give them the real facts. Always use the correct terms for body parts.

Admit discomfort and stay calm . Let him/her know that this is an important topic that may make both of you a bit uncomfortable.

Talk about your family's values . Share your beliefs and encourage kids to follow the same path. Explain the 'other side,' but why you chose your values.

Don't overshare your personal experiences . If asked directly, say, 'that is a private matter that I'm not prepared to talk about right now.'

Lean on resources available . Search online for starter questions or topics. Visit . Search online for starter questions or topics. Visit www.candorhealthed.org

Check their understanding . Ask for a little summary and clarify anything that they are still wondering about.

Keep the conversation going. Remind them that there is more to learn, and you are always available.

