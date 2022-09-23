Sun Life named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for third consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life has been named a Top Workplace by the Hartford Courant for the third year in a row, a recognition based on employee surveys conducted by Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's employee programs and benefits.

"We believe in creating a workplace that fosters support, flexibility, collaboration and camaraderie, no matter where an individual employee might be based," said Dan Fishbein, M.D., president of Sun Life U.S. "Our employees have continued to show commitment to and passion for their work, and it brings us pride to know they have responded favorably to surveys that result in Sun Life receiving this recognition in Hartford."

In early 2023, Sun Life's Connecticut office will be moving into downtown Hartford's "Gold Building." The new office space is currently under renovation to reflect Sun Life's Future of Work approach, which prioritizes group collaboration spaces, state-of-the-art design, and technology solutions that make virtual and in-person work more seamless and efficient – while also giving employees the choice of whether to work from an office or home each day. Sun Life will continue leveraging the talented pool of professionals in and around Hartford and other offices, as well as virtual talent throughout the U.S.

During the pandemic and beyond, Sun Life has emphasized flexibility, encouraging employees to step away from their at-home workstations and prioritize work/life balance. With caring support as a core part of Sun Life's culture, employee engagement has reached its highest levels in the last few years and continues to thrive.

"When you support employees and prioritize their wellness, they deliver above and beyond," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources at Sun Life U.S. "We believe in a workplace where everyone can be their authentic selves and truly belong. Through our Inclusion Networks, discussion forums, introspective work, and building a caring, empowered culture, we have made sustainable progress toward a more inclusive and diverse workplace."

Sun Life has also received the Top Workplaces U.S.A. recognition for two consecutive years, and has been named a Top Workplace by the Boston Globe for four consecutive years, making the top ten for the region's largest companies in 2020 and 2021. The company has also received recognitions as a top place to work from Forbes, Ingram's Business Magazine in Kansas City and the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, as well as recognitions for its paid leave program from Bloomberg and the National Partnership for Women and Families.

Sun Life launched expanded paid family and medical leave in 2020, offering generous paid leave for all employees, whether they are welcoming a new child, recovering from a health issue, or taking care of a loved one, including chosen family. Employees have shared stories of taking leave without the stress of job concerns, and the positive impact it has had on their families and their health. Sun Life also offers a sabbatical program that gives employees an opportunity to disconnect and spend time on personal and/or professional growth.

Sun Life's Future of Work approach also includes new ways of addressing issues around diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Formed in 2020, Allies Acting for Change (AAC) is a group of Sun Life employees that serve as an extension of the leadership team, assess business practices and recommend actions to make lasting progress on DE&I at the company. AAC's work has resulted in more inclusive hiring and retention practices, including the implementation of "stay" conversations, and coaching and development for Black and other professionals of color.

