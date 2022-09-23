SPIN ELECTRIC SCOOTER WORKERS OF BERKELEY JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 665

Mayor Jesse Arreguín Oversees Recognition Process

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operations Specialists and Maintenance Specialists working for Spin electric scooters in Berkeley joined Teamsters Local 665 yesterday. The move came after the company agreed to voluntarily recognize Local 665 as the workers' collective bargaining representative via card check neutrality in a ceremony overseen by the city's mayor, Jesse Arreguín.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"The workers at Spin of San Francisco already have a great collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters," said Tony Delorio, Local 665 Secretary-Treasurer. "This is our second victory at this company and we look forward to getting a similar contract for our newest members in Berkeley. We're going to continue to organize e-scooter workers throughout California, both at Spin and other companies."

"This neutrality agreement is an innovative model for ways that the private sector, organized labor and city government can work together in a mutually beneficial capacity," said Arreguín. "If more cities follow Berkeley's example, it will bring greater prosperity to workers, communities, and business owners throughout California."

"We're thrilled to be joining the Teamsters," said Spin worker Francisco Lemus Gonzalez. "Rank-and-file tech workers like us are on the frontlines of the modern labor movement. We're building a future with prosperous, sustainable jobs – not just here, but at every tech company in the Bay area."

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in waste management, transportation, and a wide variety of other industries. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters665.org/.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665