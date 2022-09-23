March of Dimes Announces 22nd Annual Heroines of Washington Awards Finalists

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March of Dimes announced the finalists for its 22nd Annual Heroines of Washington Awards which acknowledge and celebrate professional women in the D.C. Metro area for their remarkable commitment to volunteerism. March of Dimes will honor all finalists and announce eight award recipients during a black-tie awards gala, presented by ASRC Federal, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner.

"The nominations we received this year were incredible and it was difficult to narrow it down, but these finalists epitomize what it means to be a volunteer," said Judy Bjornaas, EVP and CFO of ManTech International Corporation. "The positive impact of their community service is immeasurable, and we're honored to have the opportunity to celebrate their selfless work at the March of Dimes Heroines of Washington Awards on November 10."

2022 Heroines of Washington Finalists:

Aimee Peoples, DC Public Schools

Darla Sligh, The MITRE Corporation

Debbie Klis, Rimon P.C.

Dr. Angela Wilson, SeKon Enterprises

Holly Roberts, Booz Allen Hamilton

Isabella Wise, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services

Jane Galbraith Mahaffie, Stonebridge

Jenna Howard, Lockton

Jill Leyden, Qualtrics

Kendall Holbrook, DevTech

Kirsten Fatzinger, Cape Partners LLC

Lauri Reishus, Airlines Reporting Corporation

Madeline Ford, Audeo Partners

Maria Roat, U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Meghan Shea, PwC

Meredith Hedrick, Fairfax County Public Schools

Milli Arakawa, EYA

Misti Mukherjee, Extensio Law

Monica Ortiz Granovsky, The Montessori School of McLean

Peg Savino, Douglas Realty

Rachel McCleery, Ford Motor Company

Rebecca Singhavong, SMX Tech

Rebecca Umberger, Sage Communications

Robin Weiner, Get Real Health

Roneal Josephs, The MITRE Corporation

Saira Sultan, Connect 4 Strategies

Tracy Durkin, Mantech

Trish Manghelli, Arcfield

"This year's finalists exemplify unwavering dedication to the betterment of their communities in addition to their successful careers," said Holly McKenzie, partner at PwC. "The women nominated are an inspirational group of women who come from various industries including healthcare, real estate, the public sector and more."

Along with the awards presentation at the gala, there will be a dinner and silent auction. Guests will include CEOs, directors and other distinguished leaders from local organizations, businesses and government. Sponsors include ASRC Federal, ManTech, PwC, Carahsoft, M&T Bank, MITRE, Arcfield, SAIC, Capital One, and EYA.

March of Dimes has honored 135 "heroines" and raised $4.8 million to support the March of Dimes mission since the event's inception in 2001. All proceeds raised by the Heroines of Washington Awards go towards March of Dimes programs, research, community services, education and advocacy to advance research that supports the health of all moms and babies.

The Heroines of Washington Awards Gala will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. at the Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner. For ticket and sponsorship information, please visit marchofdimes.org/heroines.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. We're advocating for policies to protect them. We're working to radically improve the health care they receive. We're pioneering research to find solutions. We're empowering families with the knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies. By uniting communities, we're building a brighter future for us all. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. To participate in our annual signature fundraising event, visit marchforbabies.org. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

